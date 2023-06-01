Peebles’ Seas and Johnson also state bound

Back to the OHSAA State Track Meet for the third time will be Peebles junior Payton Johnson, who qualified for state in two events at last week’s regional meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Peebles junior Samantha Seas will be making a return trip to the OHSAA State Track Meet as she placed second in the Girls 3200M Run at the Division III regional meet. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As is usually the case, this week’s OHSAA Division III State Track Meet will include a trio of athletes from Adams County, looking for big things at state. Making return trips to the state meet will be North Adams’ Cody Hesler and Peebles’ Samantha Seas and a third trip to state competition is in the cards for Peebles sprinter Payton Johnson.

Hesler will be making his return trip to the state meet as a regional champion. In a personal best time of 49.78, the North Adams Junior whipped the competition to win the 400M Dash at last week’s Division III regional meet which was held on May 24 and 26 at Heath High School.

“It feels great to be a regional champion and to get a PR,” said Hesler. “I’ve been working hard all season to get to that 49 mark and I’m thankful that I get to represent my school and my county but couldn’t have done it by myself. I owe thanks to many people, especially my coaches, Eric Toole and Kelly Boerger.”

Hesler’s regional winning time compares very favorably with the other regional winners, giving him an excellent shot at a state podium spot or even better. Hesler placed 14th in the prelims at the state meet last spring but looks to go much higher than that this time around.

“At state I think I have a pretty good shot at making the podium,” he says. “My goal is to win it. Running at the state meet last year gave me the confidence and experience I’ll need to do well this year.”

“Cody has the perfect combination of being coachable while having raw talent, internal motivation, and dedication to the sport,” said Coach Boer4ger. “And this is what allows him to take his skill to the next level. Eric (Toole) and I are both so proud of him and we’re excited to see him compete at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at the State meet.”

Returning to the state track meet for the third time will be Peebles junior sprinter Payton Johnson. At last week’s regional meet, Johnson qualified for her third state meet in both the 100M Dash and 200 M Dash. The Indians’ junior placed third at regionals in both events, a time of 12.68 in the 100 and 26.65 in the 200. Johnson was unable to compete at state last spring due to an ankle injury but she should be full-go this week.

Also wearing the Peebles red at the state meet for the second consecutive year will be senior long-distance runner Samantha Seas, again carrying on the Seas family tradition of running in state competition. At the Heath regional meet. Seas placed second in the 3200 M run with a time of 11:23.08. At last year’s state meet, Seas finished 13th in the 3200 M.

“Peebles High School is once again sending a couple of great athletes to the state meet,” said Peebles girls track coach Amanda Myers. “They both have worked hard all season and as their coach it’s great to see their hard worjk pay off with them both qualifying for the state meet.”

“Payton has had a tremendous season. She placed first at the county meet in the Long Jump, 100, 200 and 400, breaking the school record in the long jump. At the SHAC Meet, she was first in the Long Jump, 100 and 200 and second in the 400. She was named SHAC Runner of the Year for her efforts. She was the district champion in the Long Jump and broke her own school record. Qualifying for stat this year for Payton will be extra special since she was unable to participate last season.”

“Samantha won the 800, 1600 and 3200 at the county meet,” Myers continued. “At the SHAC Meet, she won the 1600 and the 3200 and was the district champion in the 34200 and second in the 1600. For the regional meet, she decided to scratch the 1600 and focus on the 3200. That proved to be a good decision as she set a personal record in the race.”

“The state meet is not new territory for either of these girls. That past experience will be useful as they practice and prepare to once again compete with the best in the state. As their coach, I’m excited to have a front row seat to watch!”

There were other Adams County representatives at the Heath regional, who were unable to qualify for the state meet.

The North Adams girls 4 X 800 relay team of Katelynn Boerger, Hunter Grooms, Tatum Grooms and McKenna Shelton placed 13th overall with a time of 10:51.72. In the same race the West Union quartet of Makenna Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Emma Crawford and Allie McCarty placed 15th in their time of 11:09.77.

The Peebles boys 4 x 200 relay squad, consisting of Cory Reed, Christopher Oldfield, Dallas Wilkinson and Brandon Rayburn placed 13th in the prelims and failed to qualify for the finals. Oldfield also competed in the Long Jump where he finished ninth with a best effort of 20’4.5”. Also, Peebles senior Mason Sims closed out an outstanding multi-sport high school career at the Heath regional, placing 15th in the 300M Hurdles in a time of 44.61.

The OHSAA Division III State Track Meet will take place at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus on June 2 and 3. Cody Hesler will run the 400 M on Friday as will Payton Johnson in the 100 and 200. Samantha Seas will compete in the 3200 on Saturday.