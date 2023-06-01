John W. Robinson, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023. John was born November 26, 1940 in West Union, Ohio to the late John S. and Myrtle (Hempleman) Robinson, in addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Connie Robinson.

Survivors include daughter, Cathi Grooms of Manchester; sons, John Robinson and Lisa of Greenfield and Randy Robinson of West Union; sister Dorothy Sharp of Bellefontaine; best friend Dale Mendenhall of West Union; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will follow in the High Hill Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.