Agnes Davis, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Adams County Manor. Agnes was born March 19, 1940 in Hamilton County to the late Georgia Allen. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Davis, Sr.; two grandchildren, Seth Bailey Horton and Charles Raymond Davis.

Agnes dedicated her life to helping others through her career as a nurse for over 40 years, service as an EMT, and sharing the gospel of Jesus. She was a long time church member of Oak Grove Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Becky Shiveley and Dort, Margie Young and David, and Daisy Davis; two sons ,Daniel Davis, Jr. and Jerry Davis and Sharon, all of West Union; sister Freda Moore of Loveland; grandchildren Jelani Williams and Jimmy Sexton, Resheena Shiveley, Renee Daugerty, Jerick Davis, Bryan Davis and Isebell Allen, Payton Allen, Erick Davis and Jalyssa Carson, Kimberly Davis, Owen Davis, Dayton Davis; and great grandchildren Harley Williams and Lane Daugerty.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Ricky Richmond officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.