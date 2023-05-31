Judy Taylor, 74, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 7, 1949 in Adams County, daughter of the late Elmer Lloyd and Ina Lucille Storer Nehus. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, David and Dennis Taylor and Suzanne Sannan.

Judy is survived by her grandchildren, Lori Sannan, Faye (David Sanders) Sannan; great-grandchildren, Curtis and Carter Sanders and Layton David Spencer.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Monday, June 5, 2023 at the West Union Christian Union Church, 532 E. Main St., West Union. Burial will follow at the Kirker Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.