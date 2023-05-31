Police canine attacks wrong man

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Canine police dogs go through training to attack. According to plantiffmagazine.com, they are Schutzhund trained. “Schutzhund methods teach the dog to viciously bite, shake and hold the arm or leg of an ‘agitator.’ The agitator wears heavy padding for protection. Schutzhund methods also teach the K-9 to alert its handler (e.g., tail wagging, barking) after finding a suspect during a search.”

But what if there is a case of mistaken identity and the wrong person is attacked? Shawn Davis of West Union said that’s what happened to him last June when Covington, Kentucky, police mistook him for a wanted criminal.

Davis describes being asleep in his hammock when he was pulled out and attacked by a police canine unit. Davis said, “They put the dog on me without saying anything about being law enforcement, and when they stood me up, they knew I was the wrong person. Still, they kept me in cuffs with my arm bleeding.”

Davis stays with Pastor Joseph Williams of the First Baptist Church in West Union. The two met when Davis sought work and refuge at the homeless shelter in Winchester, Ohio. Williams said, “When it shut down, I said, ‘I’ve got a spot for you.’”

Davis and his attorneys, Anita Washington and Khadeem Gibson, were interviewed by Channel WCPO News Thursday, May 25 at the church. Washington said, “We have filed suit, and we’re waiting for their response. At the end of the day, a case of mistaken identity does not excuse how he was treated during the attack and since. He’s fortunate to be here with the pastor, but that doesn’t excuse the physical, emotional, and mental scars he went through.”