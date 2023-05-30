Anna Mary Waldron, age 88, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Avenir Memory Care assisted living facility in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born August 22, 1934 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Clarence Earl and Mary (Baldwin) Morgan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Gene Waldron and her brother, John Homer Morgan.

Anna is survived by her sons, Randall (Lisa) Waldron of Springdale, Arkansas and Mark (Jacqueline) Waldron of Milton, West Virginia; grandchildren Kathryn Waldron (Nash Jones) of Arlington, Virginia, Marianna Waldron of Lawrence, Kansas, Olivia (Billy) McIntosh of Kansas City, Missouri; Hannah Waldron of Milton, West Virginia and Anthony (Rachael) Schleupner of Huntington, West Virginia; and four great-grandchildren, Dalton, Hailey, Alison and Anthony Charles Schleupner of Huntington, West Virginia. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Lucy Morgan; and several nieces and nephews, and friends.

She was actively involved for many years at the Nathaniel United Methodist Mission in Lexington, Kentucky and Nixon Chapel in rural West Union, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial following the service will be in the West Union Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.