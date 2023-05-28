By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Memorial Day – the day we pay tribute to those who served but did not survive.

General John A. Logan established the first Memorial Day on May 30, 1868. The day, called Decoration Day, honored Union soldiers who died in the Civil War. According to Wikipedia, the Department of Veterans Affairs credited Mary Ann Williams with originating the “idea of strewing the graves of Civil War soldiers – Union and Confederate” with flowers.

Traditionally, the day is a springtime tribute to fallen soldiers and is recognized by prayer and decorating graves. Practices include laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (usually by the President), attending religious services, parades, and speeches across the nation plus adorning gravesites with flowers and flags.

In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion and was used to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of The American Legion. (legion.org).

Memorial Day is much more than a long weekend and a day off work. Can we ever fully grasp the idea of laying one’s life down for a bigger purpose? Whether by choice or sense of duty for someone to take their last breath defending people they never met and will never know.

How can we honor and give voice to the fallen and their families? Life goes on, and time goes by for those whose hearts are connected to their memories. May we never grow complacent about their reality. Let it be a constant reminder of those who gave us our home. Their sacrifice inspires and deepens our gratitude. Let us pray and hold the souls close that paved the way for us – those who served but did not survive.