The Bobby D. White Detachment was founded in West Union, Ohio in the mid- 1990’s by Marine Veterans of World War II Korea, Vietnam and the periods surrounding those conflicts. Since that time many of the original members have reported to the supreme commandant.

In order to maintain the detachment, younger Marines must step forward and fill in the vacancy ranks. The detachment meets the fourth Thursday of the month, in the Senior Citizens Center on the square in West Union. Time of the meeting is 1830.

Active duty Marines, honorably discharged Marines and Navy hospital corpsmen who are serving with or have served with the fleet Marine force are all eligible for membership. For further information contact George Biely at (937) 725-4048.