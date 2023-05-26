Aralyn’s Turtley Awesome Event

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“At the worst of times, people are good,” said Denise Mootz of The Lake View Loft Venue in Hillsboro, Ohio, where the “Aralyn’s Turtley Awesome Event” will happen on June 2 from 6 – 11 p.m.

Aralyn is a 10-year-old girl diagnosed on March 30, 2023, with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). This type of cancer is aggressive, inoperable, and has no cure. Aralyn has a love for sea turtles, and the slogan “Never stop swimming” inspired the name of the upcoming fundraiser. All proceeds from the event will go to Aralyn’s family. Like her Facebook page at Aralyn’s Alliance.

The event kicks off with a semi-truck parade of over 160 trucks. Aralyn will be leading the convoy in a pink and white semi. Truckers will wear “Trucking for Aralyn” shirts and depart from Hillsboro High School.

Food Trucks, a catered meal, inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, live music by the Philo Beddoe Band, and loads of raffle and silent auction items will be a part of the fun evening. Donated items include ½ beef, a freezer, various guns, a firepit, and many more. Mootz shared that the trucking community’s donations have totaled over $20,000.

Aralyn’s mom Shandra Slack said, “Aralyn is so excited for her Turtley Awesome event. She is looking forward to having a party where she can dance and have a good time! Philo Beddoe is gonna be performing, so I’m sure she’s gonna have a wide range of music to dance to. They are such an awesome band. Aralyn is such an amazing girl. She is so brave. She faces all these new challenges, from radiation to doctor appointments to receiving her clinical trial medicine, with a smile on her face. She’s truly amazing. Everyone loves to be around her. She cracks jokes and says the craziest off-the-wall things; you never know exactly what will come out of her mouth, but that’s what makes it so fun. She’s living in the moment and never stops swimming. If you haven’t guessed yet, her favorite animal is the turtle, and her favorite color is orange. She has a deep love of all animals, especially her big orange cat, Tom. She also is very close with her brother and sister, Aubrey & Aric.”

Please support Aralyn and her family. Admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. In Adams County, purchase tickets at Crum’s Farm Supply in Peebles. If you cannot attend the event but wish to donate, write checks or money orders to Matt and Shawndra Slack and mail them to Ashley Campbell, 9044 St. Rt. 134, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

For more information or to donate items for the silent auction or raffle, contact Ashley Campbell at (937) 205-8509, Emily Hall at (937) 509-5033, or Kim Case at (937) 402-6933.

“Never stop swimming.”