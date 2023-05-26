News Release

Thanks to a group of generous donors who created four scholarship endowment funds, the Adams County Community Foundation will award 25 scholarships to Adams County students attending college or trade school.

C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund will award 10 scholarships:

• Tanner Adkins from West Union High School will attend Cincinnati State Technical and Community College to study culinary arts.

• Tori DeMeyer from West Union High School will pursue a degree in Musical Theatre at Western Michigan University.

• Emma Griffin will attend the University of Cincinnati to become a Physical Therapy Assistant. Emma is from West Union High School.

• Lauren Grooms will major in Occupational Therapy at Shawnee State University. Lauren is a graduate of West Union High School.

• Amanda Hitt from Peebles High School is a sophomore at Wilmington College majoring in Business Management and Accounting.

• Caymden Hughes of Manchester is a senior at Northern Kentucky University soon to receive a degree in Health Science. Caymden was also in the first class of scholarships awarded by the Foundation in 2021.

• Mitchell Ohnewehr will attend Alice Lloyd College and major in Secondary Education – Math. Mitchell is a graduate of North Adams High School

• Payton Stapleton of West Union will major in nursing RN at the University of Cincinnati.

• Ethan Thompson will attend Wilmington College and major in English-Creative Writing. Ethan is a graduate of West Union High School.

• Kaitlyn Vogler of West Union will major in Allied Health at the University of Cincinnati.

The Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund was created by Sue McGovney in memory of Hugh McGovney who was a pharmacist at Blake Pharmacy This fund will award two scholarships:

• Molly Purcell, who received an award from this scholarship fund last year, is a junior at Morehead State University majoring in education with a specialty in math. Molly graduated from West Union High School.

• Alexander Shupert from North Adams High School will attend the University of Cincinnati and major in pharmacy.

The Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund established by Bill Johnson in memory of his parents will award five scholarships:

• Kelsey Cornette of North Adams High School will attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Speech & Language Pathology

• Tyler Reed will pursue a degree in Environmental Science at Wright State University. Tyler is a graduate of North Adams High School.

• Riley Richey of North Adams has not chosen a university at this time but will pursue a degree in Education.

• Grace Robertson has not chosen a college and plans to major in Animal Science. Grace attended Peebles High School.

• Allyson Williams is a junior at Wright State University majoring in elementary Education. Allyson graduated from North Adams High School.

The Adams County Scholarship Fund, was established with a tax free IRA charitable contribution by a couple who graduated from an Adams County High School and will provide eight scholarships:

• Jayden Breeze of Manchester High School plans to attend Bowling Green State University but has not decided on a major.

• Haley Butcher is a junior at Morehead State University majoring in Business Marketing. Haley also received awards from this fund in 2022 and 2021. She is a graduate of West Union High School.

• Haylee Davis will pursue a degree in Accounting at Wittenburg University and is a graduate of West Union High School.

• Alyssa Mays is a junior at Marietta College majoring in Biology (Pre-Med). This is the third scholarship award from this fund received by Alyssa who is a graduate of North Adams High School.

• Darby Mills of Peebles High School will attend Wilmington College and major in Agriculture Education.

• Alexa Rowe of West Union High School is a junior at Shawnee State University. Alexa is studying Physical Therapy (Health Science) and received a scholarship from this fund last year.

• Skylar Stapleton will pursue dual degrees in Architecture & Arts plus Management & Entrepreneurship at Miami University. Skylar is a graduate of North Adams High School.

• Carter Vogler will participate in the John Deere Tech program at Owens Community College. Carter is a graduate of Peebles High School.

“We congratulate this wonderful group of young Adams Countians as they pursue their dreams and careers beyond high school,” said Paul Worley, president of the Foundation. “Thanks to our donors the Adams County Community Foundation continues to grow, and in the last three years 56 scholarships have been awarded along with many grants to other Adams County nonprofit organizations”.

Worley also noted that scholarship recipients were from all parts of the county and that the four scholarship funds are open for both college and trade school. These scholarships were provided by the Adams County Community Foundation through the generosity of several donors and will be administered by their partner, the Scioto Foundation.

If you would like to support the future of Adams County through the education of our youth or would like to create your own scholarship fund please visit the Adams County Community Foundation website at www.accfo.org or call (937) 544-8659 for more information.