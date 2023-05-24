Patsy A. Waldron age 75 of West Union, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Eagle Creek Nursing Home. She was born February 1, 1948 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Vernie (John) Brown and the late Bobby Combs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband,Larry D. Waldron.

Survivors include her daughter, Bernice (Kenny) Ferguson of West Union, Ohio; two grandchildren Brandon Ferguson (Kaitlynn Welch) of West Union and Cassandra Ferguson (Eric Jett) of, Germantown, Kentucky; three nephews, Kevin (Michelle) Storer, Gary Storer and Bobby Storer, all from Peebles, Ohio; one niece, Gail Storer from Seaman, Ohio; Nanny to several who she considered her own grandchildren and she left behind many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Clarence Abbott officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.