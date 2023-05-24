Manchester season ends with 7-1 defeat

Manchester senior Aaron Lucas celebrates at second base after the final hot of his high school career, a fourth inning double in the Hounds’ 7-1 loss to Whiteoak on May 17. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2023 baseball season came to a close for Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhounds in the Division IV sectional championship game as the Hounds put up a good showing but were eliminated from the postseason by the state’s #1 ranked squad as the host Wildcats advanced with a 7-1 victory.

In two regular season meetings, the Manchester nine failed to produce a run against the Wildcats, losing twice by 12-0 scores, but played a much better contest in last Wednesday’s match up. The Hounds got a strong pitching performance from freshman Luke Applegate but a couple of crucial fielding mistakes and mental errors on the base paths cost the visitors the chance for the monumental upset.

The Hounds had a golden opportunity to get on the board early as they put both Drew Kennedy and Aaron Lucas on base with just one out against Whiteoak starter Luken Roades, but Applegate went down swinging and on the play Kennedy was thrown out headed towards third base to end the threat. On the mound, Applegate made quite an early impression on Whiteoak head coach Chris Veidt and his team, blanking the Cats for the first two frames, allowing just one base runner who reached on an error.

The Cats finally broke through in the bottom of the third, scoring twice. With one out, Solomon Combs reached when his fly ball fell between two Manchester outfielders. Roades drew a walk and both runners scampered home hen Landon Barnett laced a double to the gap in left center, making it 2-0 Whiteoak.

The Greyhounds got one of those runs back in the top of the fourth. Senior Aaron Lucas led off the inning with a rocket to the gap in left for a two-base hit and moved to third an Applegate ground out. One out later, a ground ball off the bat of Parker Hayslip got past the glove of Whiteoak third baseman Zander Roades. Lucas scored on the play in what turned out to be the only run the Hounds would score in three battles with the Cats.

The Wildcats are #1 for a reason and they answered the Manchester run with two of their own in their half of the fourth. Eli Roberts led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Zander Roades walked and when he took off for an attempted steal of second, catcher Aaron Lucas’s throw skipped into center field, allowing Roberts to come home. Roades later scored on a ground out by Luken Roades to give the home team a 4-1 advantage.

The Hounds put a pair of runners on base in the top of the fifth when Traevyn Hilderbrand and Kennedy drew two out free passes but Lucas was retired on a fly ball to center field for the third out.

The big blow of the game came in the Whiteoak half of the fifth and put the game in the bag for the home side. Carson Emery and Nate Price led off the inning by drawing bases on balls and one out later Roberts came to the plate and lifted what looked like a routine fly ball to left but the ball carried over the left field fence for a three-run homer that gave the Cats a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Hounds went down in order in the top of the sixth and Manchester reliever Leland Horner blanked the Cats in their half of the inning. In the top of the seventh, with Kaden Moon-Stone on to pitch for the Cats, the Manchester season ended with strikeouts of Hayslip and Jamie Wallace and a ground out by Landon Doyle as Whiteoak moved on to the Division IV district semi-finals.

“We had a great start but and I think we kind of shocked ourselves,” said Coach Reaves. “Not too many schools out there have five freshmen starting, three in the infield and two in the outfield. You have to be perfect in all positions to compete with a team like Whiteoak.”

With the loss, the Greyhound ended their season at 6-16 overall and bid farewell to a pair of outstanding seniors in Aaron Lucas and Karson Reaves. Lucas had a banner senior season, hitting .327 and being named to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Teams. For Reaves, it was a memorable final season in a different way. Suffering an ankle injury before the season started, Reaves battled back to finally get back on the field but was only able to play four innings before tearing his ACL on a play at first base in his first game back and missing the rest of the campaign.

“You couldn’t ask for a better kid than Aaron Lucas,” Coach Reaves says. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be with Aaron since he started playing baseball at 3 or 4 years old. He’s been our leader behind the plate, just a great kid, like a second son to me.”

“Losing Karson for the season really hurt us and I was able to get him back and then boom…he blows his knee out. Karson was like another coach for us, he knew what I wanted and was able to pass that on to our younger kids.”

Manchester

000 100 0 —1

Whiteoak

002 230 x —7

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hilderbrand 2-0-0-0, Kennedy 2-0-0-0, Lucas 2-1-1-0, Applegate 3-0-0-0, Horner 3-0-2-0, Rickett 3-0-0-0, Hayslip 3-0-0-0. Wallace 3-0-0-0, Doyle 3-0-0-0, Team 24-1-3-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Lucas 2B

Whiteoak Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): L. Roades 2-1-0-1, Barnett 4-0-1-2, Emery 2-1-0-0, Price 1-1-0-0, Griffith 3-0-0-0, Roberts 3-2-2-3, Z. Roades 2-1-0-0, Donohoo 1-0-0-0, Combs 3-1-0-0, Team 21-7-3-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Barnett 2B, Roberts HR

Manchester Pitching:

Applegate (L) 5 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 101 pitches

Horner 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 pitches

Whiteoak Pitching:

L. Roades (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 95 pitches

Moon-Stone 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 10 pitches