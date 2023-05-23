Local athletes move on to regional competition

The Southeast District Division III champion in the 400M Dash is North Adams junior Cody Hesler. Hesler will also compete int he regional meet as part of the Devils 4 x 400 relay team. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Peebles junior Payton Johnson won the Division III District Title in the Girls Long Jump and will also be competing in the regional meet in the 100M Dash and the 200M Dash. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s a long haul from Adams County to Nelsonville-York High School but for some of the county’s track and field athletes, the long trip was well worth it. Nelsonville-York hosted the Division III District Track Meet on May 17 and 19 and a number of locals will be moving ahead this week to regional competition, including a trio of district champions. Samantha Seas and Payton Johnson from Peebles along with North Adams’ Cody Hesler will advance to the regionals, each taking a district title along with them.

The junior Seas continued her family tradition of long distance running titles as she won the Girls 3200M Run at last week’s district meet. Seas crossed the finish line in a time of 12:13.34 to claim her district title and will also compete at regionals in the 1600M Run where she placed second overall with a time of 5:22.99. (The record time for the 1600M is held by Samantha’s sister Jenny, set in 2018 at 5:12.80.)

Payton Johnson is also a junior at Peebles and will compete at the regional meet in three events and as the champion of the Girls Long Jump as her effort of 16”11’ bested the rest of the district field. Johnson also qualified for the regionals in the 100M Dash where she finished second with a time of 12.82. A third event at the regional meet will include Johnson as she qualified in the 200M Dash by placing fourth in the district in a time of 26.91.

The third district champion, North Adams junior Cody Hesler, captured the district title in the Boys 400M Dash, crossing the finish in a time of 50.52. Cody will also be competing in the regional meet as a member of the North Adams 4 x 400 relay squad. He, along with freshmen Beau Hesler and Dalton Pence and senior Tyler Reed, placed fourth overall at the district meet, thereby earning them a spot in the regionals.

There will be other county competitors in the regional meet, including Peebles junior Christopher Oldfield, who qualified in two events. In the district meet, Oldfield placed fourth in the Boys Long Jump at 19”9.25’ and third overall in the Boys High Jump with a best jump of 5”10’.

Perhaps the feel-good story of the spring track season is Peebles junior Mason Sims, Sims had never participated in track and field until his senior year and now he will be competing in the regional meet in the 300M Hurdles. In the district meet, Sims finished fourth with a time of 43.64, good enough to continue his career for another week.

Peebles will also be represented at the regional meet by their Boys 4 x 200 relay quartet of seniors Cory Reed and Dallas Wilkinson, junior Oldfield and sophomore Brandon Rayburn. The Indians’ foursome placed fourth in the district with a time of 1:36.01.

A pair of girls 4 x 800 relay teams from the county qualified for the regionals. The North Adams team, consisting of sophomores Katelynn Boerger, Tatum Grooms and McKenna Shelton, along with junior Hunter Grooms, placed third in the district meet with a time of 10:38.52 and they will be joined at the regionals by the relay squad from West Union. The Lady Dragons group of senior McKenna Armstrong, junior Alli McCarty, sophomore Sadie Armstrong and freshman Emma Crawford was fourth overall in the district competition with a combined finish time of 10:42.62.

The regional meet will be another long trek for the local competitors, taking place on Wednesday, May 24 and Friday, May 26 at Heath High School, located at 300 Licking View Drive in Heath, Ohio.