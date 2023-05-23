Manchester in Sweet 16 after 3-1 win over Symmes Valley

This swing by Manchester senior Emilee Applegate produced the biggest hit of the Lady Hounds’ 3-1 win over Symmes Valley, a two-run third inning single that gave her team the lead for good. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Who says history doesn’t repeat itself? Last spring on the softball field at the University of Rio Grande, Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds defeated the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings by a final score of 3-1. On Monday afternoon at the same site a year later, the Lady Hounds again downed the Lady Vikings, again by a 3-1 score. Only this time, the stakes were a bit higher. Last year’s Manchester win came in the Division IV district semi-finals, but on Monday the two teams were vying for a district championship and the Lady Hounds made school history, their 3-1 win giving them their first softball district championship in school history.

“These are emotions that I’ve never had run this wild in my life,” said Coach Applegate amidst the postgame celebration. “I couldn’t be more proud of the girls. At the beginning of the year they set goals, winning the league and winning the district because that is where we fell short last year. Those were lofty goals but these girls had their minds set and just kept saying to me, ‘We ain’t done Coach’.”

Monday’ contest was a close one from start to finish, featuring solid pitching performances on both sides, big defensive plays, and for the Lady Hounds one inning on offense that would decide the entire outcome. In the center circle for the Lady Hounds, junior Rylie Young hurled a complete game gem- seven innings, three hits, and just a single run.

The district title battle shaped up as a pitching duel right from the start as both teams went scoreless in their first two at-bats, Symmes Valley pitcher Savannah Mart retiring the Lady Hounds in order in both frames. The Lady Vikes put two runners on in the top of the first but Young worked out of trouble with strikeouts of mart and Jocelyn Carpenter to squelch the threat.

Symmes Valley broke the scoring ice in the top of the third when a long double to center field off the bat of Desiree Simpson that scored Emma Ridenour for a 1-0 Lady Vikings advantage.

Good teams respond to adversity quickly and though the Lady Hounds have not been behind on the scoreboard often this spring, they were up to the challenge on Monday. Coming to bat in the bottom of the third, the Manchester offense took advantage of some sloppy fielding by the Lady Vikings to push across three unearned runs.

After Chloe Freeman flied to center to lead off the frame, designated hitter Abby Neria smashed one off the glove of the Symmes Valley first baseman and legged out the infield hit to become the Lady Hounds’ first base runner. Neria was replaced at first base by pinch runner Ashleigh Dunn and Dunn stayed at first when Jaylise Applegate pooped up for the second out. Dunn then advanced to second on a base hit by lead off hitter Jenna Campbell, and she came around to score when Young reached safely on an error by Ridenour at second base.

That error left Manchester runners at second and third and set the stage for the game’s biggest base hit. Third baseman Emilee Applegate came to the plate with the two runners in scoring position and dumped a single into right center that drove home both Campbell and Young to give the Lady Hounds a 3-1 advantage.

As it turned out, the third inning would be the only scoring inning for both teams. In the top of the fifth, Symmes Valley got a two-out single from Brenna Tibbs but she was left stranded when Young got Ridenour on a ground out to shortstop Campbell. The Lady Hounds got a two-out single from Campbell in their half of the fifth but she was also left stranded.

In the top of the sixth, the Lady Vikes got a lead off base hit from Simpson, who went to second and third on passed balls, but Young retired the next two batters and when Simpson strayed a little too far off of third base, Lady Hounds’ catcher gunned a throw to Emilee Applegate at third base who slapped the tag on the runner for the third out of the inning.

After Manchester went down in order in the bottom of the sixth they found themselves just three outs away from a district title as the Lady Vikings came to the dish in the top of the seventh. The first two Symmes Valley hitters went down in the same fashion, fly balls to Jaylise Applegate in left field. Young then got Jordi Ellsion on a ground ball to third and when Emilee Applegate fielded the ball and dialed up Kameyl Carter at first base, the celebration began as the Lady Hounds clinched that first-ever district championship and trip to the Sweet 16 and the regional tournament.

The two teams combined for just seven hits in the game, two of those belonging to Manchester’s Jenna campbell. The opportunistic Lady Hounds used that thee-run third inning to stake their claim to the district title.

“I knew this game was going to be a close on,” said Coach Applegate. “We just had to come up big and Emilee came up big with that two-out, two-run hit. I knew they wouldn’t make many mistakes but to win a ball game like this, you have to capitalize on them. We played near flawless softball today and that is what it took to win.”

The reward for the now 24-1 Lady Hounds will be a match up on Wednesday, May 24 with the state’s #1 ranked Division IV squad, the 24-2 Strasburg-Franklin Lady Tigers, who will be making their 32nd trip to the regional tournament. That regional semi-final battle will take place at 5 p.m. at Pickerington Central High School with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Symmes Valley

001 000 0 —1

Manchester

003 000 x —3

Symmes Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Tibbs 3-0-1-0, E. Ridenour 2-1-0-0, Simpson 2-0-2-1, Mart 3-0-0-0, Carpenter 3-0-0-0, Freeman 2-0-0-0, McComas 3-0-0-0, Ellison 3-0-0-0, A. Ridenour 2-0-0-0, Team 23-1-3-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Simpson 2B

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Campbell 3-1-2-0, Young 3-1-1-0, E. Applegate 3-0-1-2, Carter 3-0-0-0, Roberts 3-0-0-0, Rideout 2-0-0-0, Freeman 2-0-0-0, Neria 2-0-1-0, Dunn 0-1-0-0, J. Applegate 2-0-0-0, Team 23-3-4-2.

Manchester Pitching:

Young (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K