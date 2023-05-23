News Release

Hunter Harris and Whitney Hill, members of the Ohio Valley CTC FFA chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo held Oct. 26-29, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. In 2022, the National FFA Organization awarded 4,305 American FFA Degrees. Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, PepsiCo Inc., and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

Hunter, son of Steven and Crystal Harris, is a 2021 graduate of the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center Ag Business Program and West Union High School where he received an honors graduation diploma. Hunter was an active FFA member in the West Union FFA Chapter and the OVCTC FFA Chapter during his four years of high school. He earned the FFA Greenhand Degree Award in 2018, the FFA Chapter Degree Award in 2019, and the FFA State Degree Award in 2020. The honors he received in FFA were Beef Proficiency Chapter Award in 2019, Grain Production Proficiency Chapter Award in 2021, Grain Production Proficiency District Award in 2021, Grain Production Proficiency State Finalist and placing third in the state of Ohio in 2021. He held the offices of Student Advisor in 2018 – 2019 and Reporter in 2020 – 2021 for his FFA chapter. He also produced and submitted the FFA chapter’s Scrapbook to the State of Ohio FFA Organization and received a Gold Rating in 2021. He was a top salesman for his FFA chapter’s Citrus and Strawberry sales which he received 2nd place in 2020 – 2021 for Citrus sales and he received 1st Place in 2020 – 2021 and 2nd Place in 2019 – 2020 for Strawberry sales. Hunter was a member of his FFA chapter’s livestock judging and soil judging teams.

Whitney, daughter of Russell and Diana Hill, is a 2020 graduate of the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center Ag Business Program and North Adams High School where she received an honors graduation diploma. Whitney was an active FFA member in the North Adams FFA Chapter and the OVCTC FFA Chapter during her four years of high school. She earned the FFA Greenhand Degree Award in 2017, the FFA Chapter Degree Award in 2018, and the FFA State Degree Award in 2019. She also held the office of Reporter in 2019 – 2020 for her FFA chapter. She also produced and submitted the FFA chapter’s Scrapbook to the State of Ohio FFA Organization and received a Gold Rating in 2020. She was a top salesman for her FFA chapter’s Citrus and Strawberry sales which she received 2nd place in 2019 – 2020 for Citrus sales and she received 1st Place in 2019 – 2020 and 3rd Place in 2018 – 2019 for Strawberry sales. She was also Top Fruit Basket salesman in 2019 – 2020. Whitney was a member of her FFA chapter’s livestock judging, forestry judging, soil judging, and parliamentary procedure teams. She was awarded the FFA chapter Scholarship pin in 2018 – 2019 and 2019 – 2020.

After being high school sweethearts for three years, Hunter and Whitney were married on October 22, 2022. Hunter is the owner/operator of Harris Farms and is actively farming approximately 700 acres of wheat, corn, and soybeans. Whitney is a 2022 graduate of Morehead State University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agribusiness. She is employed with ABCAP/Ohio Means Jobs in Winchester, Ohio as a Youth Career Specialist. They currently reside in West Union with their two husky dogs, Diesel and Nova, and one cat, Casper.