James D. “Jim” Lewis, Jr., age 57 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born April 6, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to Katherine (Black) and the late James D. Lewis, Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step sister, Bobbi Humphreys.

Survivors include his mother, Kathy Lewis of West Union; four daughters, Brittany Aldridge of Winchester, Jessica Rose of Peebles, Morgan Lucas of Sardinia and Harley Lewis of Peebles; brother Michael Lewis and Cindy of West Union; step mother Kay Lewis of West Union; two step sisters, Michelle Robertson and Jr of West Union and Lisa Palmer and Ron of West Union; seven grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Amos Bolar officiating. Burial