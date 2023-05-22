Bobby Evans, 61 years, of Wamsley, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.

Bobby was born on April 24, 1962, in Scioto County, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Catherine (Welch) Evans. He worked with the railroad.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers, Chester Evans of Seaman, Marvin Evans of Peebles and Larry Evans,of Mount Orab; as well as three sisters, Geneva (Wayne) Hall of Wheelersburg, Doris (David) Sissel of Portsmouth and Lois (Eddie Tackett) Evans of Peebles.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.