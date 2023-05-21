SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Rachel Casteel
SCHOOL:
Adams County Christian School
PARENTS:
Joe and Kristyn Casteel
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When people don’t work as a team
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I had a serving streak of 9 points
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Hillsong Worship
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Anywhere in Europe
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Greatest Showman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilmore Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Any Chinese restaurant
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one. love my life and wouldn’t change it
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a Pediatric Oncology nurse