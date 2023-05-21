SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Rachel Casteel

SCHOOL:

Adams County Christian School

PARENTS:

Joe and Kristyn Casteel

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When people don’t work as a team

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I had a serving streak of 9 points

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Hillsong Worship

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Anywhere in Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Greatest Showman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Any Chinese restaurant

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one. love my life and wouldn’t change it

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a Pediatric Oncology nurse