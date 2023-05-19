Reports are surfacing of a shooting threat at the the graduation ceremonies on Friday night (May 19) at the Adams County Christian School.

The threat has been confirmed by law enforcement and a search warrant has been issued for a possible suspect. The school issued an “all-call” to inform students and parents of the situation. Here is the text of that call from Superintendent Jeremy Bennington:

“”It’s come to our attention that there has been a recent verbal threat of violence made in an attempt to disrupt our graduation. We are aware of who has made the threat and law enforcement has been notified. We will have a significant law enforcement presence on our campus before, during and after the graduation ceremony as a precaution. We believe that threats were made out of emotion and the person who made them does not intend to actually act on them. The school taking every precaution and we will have an increased security and law enforcement presence on campus. Within the bounds of confidentiality, we are making this known to our school community, not to frighten anyone, but out of our responsibility to share this information with you and the like to know what has happened and what will be done in response”.

The Defender is working on the story and has contacted law enforcement sources, with more to come as details are released and confirmed.