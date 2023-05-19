“You know the way to the place where I am going.” John 14:4

Years ago, while still in our childhood, my sister would tell me passionately, “You have to read The Chronicles of Narnia!” I would blow that suggestion off justifying them as kids books and not as exciting as my tween books. I’m so grateful now that I finally listened to her advice and read those books years ago. Those books have impacted me and remain to be some of my favorite books and ones I’ve shared with my students.

We finished the series this past week, in our class. The Last Battle sticks with me as such a wonderful taste of what heaven must be like. And as I was basking in the happiness found in these pages, I also experienced two things I feel will happen in heaven. The first was time being lost and the second was an invitation accepted.

The following quote about time strikes me because as a society we are so driven by time! “About half an hour later- or it might have been half a hundred years later, for time there is not like time here- Lucy stood with her dear friend, her oldest Narnian friend. The Faun Tumnus…”

My missionary friend and I got together to catch up on life. We talked about what God was doing in our lives, what He had done, and how we are trusting Him for the future. We walked around a lake times without number just enjoying the fellowship of a likeminded woman who loves God and is excited about His activity. We lost track of time!

We left our phones in the car because rain looked imminent. I drove through rain on the way there, and she sat through rain waiting for me to arrive. When we finally parted ways, it appeared we’d walked for two hours straight, but we weren’t tired. We were excited and energized. She messaged me later that evening and said, “ I lost track of time in the best way.” She said it better than I could have. I remembered that quote from Narnia and thought, could this be a little like heaven? Friends gather and spend time talking of the greatness of God unhindered by realities of time or obligations.

The second glimpse I got was on Sunday morning. I was making my way to a pew when I heard someone faintly call, “Mrs. Cooley”. I turned around surprised thinking, could I really have heard that correctly? Smiling and walking towards me were two of my students! One occasionally visits this church and the other is one I had been inviting for a few weeks.

I was so excited to see this student in church. He was excited to be there too. I am only the vessel that God used to initiate the invitation, He has been doing all the hard work of softening the heart, but I was thrilled to be part of the journey. I wondered, will it be like this in heaven? Will people who crossed your path recognize you and be excited to see you and want to fellowship with you in heaven?

I am thankful that God blessed me with these two instances and that He stirs the hope of heaven even while we live in the world. I can’t imagine how good, how lovely, how happy, how peaceful, and how grace filled a place heaven will be, but I am so thankful for the tiny tastes that we somethings get that sustain us.

Jewel, a noble character from Narnia said, as soon as he entered into the New Narnia which was representative of heaven, “I have come home at last! This is my real country! I belong here. This is the land I have been looking for my whole life, though I never knew it till now. The reason why we loved old Narnia so much is that it sometimes looked like this.”

I wonder what we will say when we finally cross the pearly gates and see Jesus face to face.

“But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” Philippians 3:20