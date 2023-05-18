By Mark Carpenter

After being blanked for four innings, the North Adams Green Devils rallied late with four runs in their final two at-bats to pull out a 4-2 win over the Crooksville Ceramics in Division III sectional tournament action. The contest was scheduled for a Tuesday first pitch but was rained out and played Wednesday on the Devils’ home field.

North Adams head coach Rob Meade tabbed junior Easton Daulton as his starting pitcher for the sectional opener and Daulton did a standout job, going five innings for the win, scattering six hits and allowing just two Crooksville runs. The Devils’ offense only managed two hits but managed to put four runs on the board in their final two at-bats, all of them the unearned variety.

After two scoreless innings for both sides, the Ceramics broke the ice in the top of the third, getting to Daulton for a single run on an RBI ground out and they repeated that in the top of the fifth to take a two-run advantage. Both of the North Adams hits came in the bottom of the first when Connor Young and Daulton led off with back-to-back singles, but neither were able to cross the plate.

The scoreboard finally flipped in favor of the home team when the Devils came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth and put a three-spot on the board without the benefit of a base hit. Logan Shupert led off the frame with a walk and one out Mason Groves did the same. Young bounced into a fielder’s choice for the second out but a ground ball off the bat of Daulton was misplayed by the Crooksville shortstop and both runners came home on the play to tie the game. Caleb Rothwell followed and also reached on an error that allowed Daulton to score and give North Adams the lead.

After reliever Ethan Taylor blanked the Ceramics in the top half, the Devils picked up a huge insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, again without a base hit being involved. with one away, Taylor reached safely on an error by the Crooksville right fielder, moved up on a passed ball and scored on an RBI ground out by Shupert that made it 4-2.

In the top of the seventh the Ceramics went down in order against the right handed deliveries of Taylor, a strikeout, a fly out to right and a ground ball to short. The 1-2-3 inning gave Taylor the save and the Devils a sectional victory.

The reward for the win was a Thursday afternoon road trip to face the #4 seed Wheelersburg in a sectional title contest, a trip to Paints Stadium in Chillicothe for the district tourney on the line. Look for a report on that game in a future edition of The People’s Defender.

