SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Brianna Dunigan
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
John and Missy Dunigan
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Practicing when it’s hot in the school
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Placing third at camp
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Michael Jackson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Hunger Games
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ariana Grande
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and continue cheer