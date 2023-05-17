SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Brianna Dunigan

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

John and Missy Dunigan

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practicing when it’s hot in the school

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Placing third at camp

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Michael Jackson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Hunger Games

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ariana Grande

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and continue cheer