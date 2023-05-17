By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Building up momentum before their tournament play begins, the Peebles Indians baseball squad picked up wins in their final two regular season contests, a run rule triumph at West Union and a much tighter game at Fayetteville. The two wins gave the Tribe an 11-6 mark for the spring, 8-5 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, good for second place in the small school division behind Whiteoak (12-1).

On Thursday, May 11 the Indians made the bus trip down 41 to West Union and had no problems disposing of the host Dragons, using a big nine-run second inning to propel them to a 19-1 run rule win.

The Indians banged out 12 hits at West Union and were aided by numerous fielding miscues by the host Dragons, whose starting pitcher Colby Harover likely deserved a better fate. Gage Grooms led the Peebles offense, going 3 for 5 and driving home three runs as nine different Indians collected base hits. Bradley Shoemaker got the win for the visitors, going three innings and allowing two hits and a run, striking out six. The Dragons managed just two hits in the game, one by Harover and the other by Jacob Day.

“(West Union) Coach Joe Kramer has been coaching for several years and has capitalized on the talent he has,” said West Union head coach Kenny Dick. “Which is what he has done this year. I know his team struggled this year, but Coach Kramer continued to coach them throughout our game, which will ultimately make them better players. My hats off to him.We had strong bats at the plate and we played good defense. I was able to bring several players off the bench and they played strong. I wish Coach Kramer and his team all the luck in tournament play.”

On Saturday morning, a home game for the Indians was moved to Fayetteville but it din’t make a difference as the Tribe scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and pull out a 4-2 victory.

The Rockets got single runs in the first and second frames off of Peebles starter Nathaniel Cummings but he and reliever Bradley Shoemaker combined to bland Fayetteville the rest of the way.

The Indians were blanked for the first five innings but broke through in the bottom of the sixth against Rockets starter Austin Snider. Gage Grooms and Zane Porter reached safely to begin the rally and were moved up a base on a Mason Sims sacrifice bunt. Cummings was intentionally walked to fill the bases and Grooms came home on a ground ball by Ethan Beekman. Porter came home on a ground ball by Garrett Shiveley and a base hit by Evan Day brought home Cummings and Beekman to give the Indians their first lead of the game at 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Rockets threatened, getting their first two hitters on base but Shoemaker got out of trouble by getting a pop out and then a game-ending double play to preserve the “W” for the Tribe.

“Our pitchers struggled with control, which has been an issue for us this year,” said Coach Dick. “Fayetteville capitalized on a couple of errors and were able to get some runs in. Snider pitched a good game for Fayetteville and kept us scoreless until the sixth inning when we were able to put four runs on the board. We went to the short game and put runners in position with a sacrifice bunt by Mason Sims. My players had some good at-bats and put the ball in play, allowing us to score. Fayetteville played good defense throughout the whole game and the majority of our hits came in the sixth inning. I wish them all the luck in tournament play.”

Now it’s on to Division III sectional tournament play for Coach Dick and his squad as they are the #15 seed and will be playing at Ironton on Thursday, May 18 with a sectional championship and a trip to the district tournament on the line.

“We are looking forward to playing Ironton in the tournament,” added Coach Dick. “They are a solid team with strong bats and good pitching. Our goal is to play good defense and allow our pitchers to pitch their game. We need to be active at the plate and put the ball in play. Our seniors have a lot of talent and I hope they have a great game and give us a victory.”

Peebles

590 14 —19

West Union

100 00 —1

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Reed 2-2-1-1, Stephens 2-1-2-2, Rayburn 2-2-1-0, G. Grooms 5-3-3-3, Porter 1-2-1-1, N. Grooms 1-0-0-0, M. Sims 1-2-1-2, Beekman 3-2-1-0, Robinson 1-1-0-0, C. Sims 4-2-0-0, Stepp 2-0-0-0, Shiveley 3-0-1-2, Cummings 1-1-1-2, Day 1-1-1-2, Puckett 2-1-0-0, Team 33-19-12-13.

Extra-Base Hits: Cummings 2B, M. Sims 2B, Rayburn 2B, G. Grooms 2B, Stephens 2B (@), Porter 3B

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Harover 3-1-1-0, Fulton 0-0-0-0, Smith 2-0-0-0, Day 2-0-1-1, Abbott 2-0-0-0, Ellis 1-0-0-0, Barnett 2-0-0-0, Byron 1-0-0-0, Fooce 1-0-0-0, Webb 2-0-0-0, Team 16-1-2-1.

Peebles Pitching:

Shoemaker (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 49 pitches

Robinson 1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K, 18 pitches

M. Sims 0.2 IP, 1 K, 13 pitches

Porter 0.1 IP, 1 K, 2 pitches

W. Union Pitching:

Harover (L) 1.2 IP, 7 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 83 pitches

Byron 3.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R. 1 ER, 6 K, 61 pitches