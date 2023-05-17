County produces 18 conference champions

Manchester freshman Ryan Mack carries the baton for the Greyhounds in the Boys 4 x 800 Relay at last Friday’s SHAC Track Meet at Fairfield. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Once again, Mother Nature proved that she was not a fan of the annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference Track Meet. The girls and boys track squads from the 10 SHAC schools gathered on Friday, May 12 at Fairfield High School and were greeted by nothing less than inclement weather for most of the night. The field events were held in a mostly hard rain, then the skies cleared as the action moved to the track, and about two-third of the way through the meet, the clouds emptied again.

Even with the wet footing, it turned out to be another successful meet for the athletes from Adams County as the county produced 18 first place champion individuals or relay teams, led by North Adams junior Cody Hesler, who won three different events as did Peebles junior Payton Johnson. Peebles also produced a pair of two-time champions, Christopher Oldfield and Samantha Seas. In the final team standings, Fairfield and Whiteoak won the girls and boys titles respectively, with the North Adams boys finishing a close second, only 2.5 points behind the winners.

On the boys side, it was a dominant day for Cody Hesler, as he took the SHAC titles in the 100M Dash (11,48), the 200M Dash (23.92) and the 400M Dash (51.13). Peebles senior Cory Reed placed third in both the 100M and 200M with teammate carter Vogler fourth in the 400M.

Hesler was also a member of the champion 4 x 400 relay team, along with Dalton Pence, Tyler Reed and Beau Hesler (3:43.33). North Adams also had a champion in the Boys Discus Throw in Caleb DeAtley( 127’8”) with teammate Cameron McCann placing second.

The Peebles boys squad also made an excellent showing, finishing third overall in the team standings and producing five SHAC champions. Though he has very little experience in track and field, Peebles’ Mason Sims won the boys 110M Hurdles in a time of 18.09. The Indians’ 4 x 100 relay team, consisting of Dallas Wilkinson, Christopher Oldfield, Jayce West and Cory Reed, won the conference title with a winning time of 47.68. A championship went to the Peebles 4 x 200 relay team- Grady Knechtly, Dallas Wilkinson, Christopher Oldfield and Brandon Rayburn- as they crossed the finish at 1:39.10.

Oldfield brought home two SHAC titles, winning the Boys High Jump with a best effort of 5’4” and then taking the Boys Long Jump with a leap of 20’11”. Peebles’ Nathaniel Cummings won the Boys Shot Put event with his best throw of 40’.

The girls events were dominated by Peebles juniors Payton Johnson and Samantha Seas, who lived up to the expectations of being the favorites in their events. Johnson continued her spring success by winning SHAC titles in the 100M Dash (12.79), the 200M Dash (26.91) and the Girls Long Jump. The Girls Long Jump was delayed because the approach refused to easily dry but when it was deemed safe Johnson won the event with a jump of 15’6.5”.

Seas continued to show why she is one of the top distance runners in the area as she took the SHAC crowns in the 1600M Run (5:28.19) and then in the 3200M Run (11:37.81), finishing nearly three minutes faster than her closest competition.

The North Adams girls also claimed a pair of conference championships. The Lady Devils’ 4 x 800 relay quartet of Katelynn Boerger, McKenna Shelton, Hunter Grooms and Tatum Grooms placed first with a time of 10:45.74. North Adams freshman Eden Bosko is the 2023 SHAC Girls Discus champion with a winning throw of 92’9”.

With the conference championships out of the way, the local track and field teams will now turn their attention to the postseason and the Division III District Tournament which gets underway on Wednesday, May 17 at Nelsonville-York High School with the finals being at N-York on Friday, May 19. The competitors who make it out of the district tournament will then move on to the regionals on May 24 and 26 at Heath High School.

2023 SHAC Track Final Team Standings:

Girls- Fairfield 130, Eastern Brown 103, North Adams 80, West Union 69, Peebles 65, Whiteoak 49, Lynchburg 48, Fayetteville 32, Manchester 30

Boys- Whiteoak 152.75, North Adams 150.50, Peebles 132.75, Eastern Brown 58, Fairfield 44, Manchester 23, Fayetteville 21, West Union 17, Lynchburg 13, Ripley 3