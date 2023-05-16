SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Myah James

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Chris James, Heather James

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The bus rides to and from games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the injuries

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Discovering temporary tattoos

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Taylor Swift

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

London, England

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Green Mile”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

None listed

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Swimming

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Applebee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jensen Ackles

FUTURE PLANS:

Become an elementary teacher