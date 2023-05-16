SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Myah James
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Chris James, Heather James
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The bus rides to and from games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the injuries
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Discovering temporary tattoos
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Taylor Swift
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
London, England
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Green Mile”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
None listed
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Swimming
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Applebee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jensen Ackles
FUTURE PLANS:
Become an elementary teacher