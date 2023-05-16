By Julia McCane-Knox

Libraries have more than just books! The Summer Reading Program is just around the corner, and all ages can participate! Starting June 1, sign up in the library or with the Beanstack app. Read books to earn prizes! We will have exciting games, crafts, and activities all summer long. Stop in to join the fun.

Take advantage of the long, warm days ahead and spend some quality time reading with your kids at Storytime. Come to the library to find your favorite reading spot and snuggle up with a delightful book! Storytime offers literacy-boosting benefits through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities.

Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include five days worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages 5 and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Quarter Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the “Raindrops” rhyme, create a Rainbow Collage, do a Shaving Cream Rainclouds Activity, and listen to “The Little Raindrop” by Joanna Gray.

Opposite Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 24 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Ducks,” make Duck and Goose Finger Puppets, play an opposite game, and listen to “Big Dog, Little Dog” by P. D. Eastman.

Listening Storytime will be on Thursday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Listen to the Ocean,” play Name that Sound, and listen to “Little Elephant Listens” by Michael Dahl.

Quiet Storytime will be on Thursday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Q-Tip Painting, and listen to “The Very Quiet Cricket” by Eric Carle.

Need a thrilling activity the whole family can enjoy? Join us for an interactive art experience on Friday, May 26 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the West Union Library as we create Hammer Flower Art.

Families, let your creative juices flow. Explore art using various mediums to create whatever you can imagine at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Calling all crafty adults! Make Origami Stars during Adult Craft Week from Monday, May 22 through Saturday, May 27 during open hours at the North Adams Library.

The battle is upon us. Teens, join us on Monday, May 22 at 2:15 p.m. at the North Adams Library as we have a Nerf War! As Suzanne Collins once wrote, “May the odds be ever in your favor.”

Guess that Book will run through May at the North Adams Library. For each week, we will post a book quote in the library. Participants can submit guesses for the quoted book of the week, and the person with the correct guess will win a prize! If there are multiple correct guesses, a random

drawing will take place to choose the winner. A new winner will be chosen each week, so stop back in the library to submit a new guess. Participants have a limit of one guess per week.

If you need a snack, come to the front desk! Snacks are also offered at our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.