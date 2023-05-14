Tim A. Moore, age 65 years of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023. Tim was born December 27, 1957 in Maysville, Kentucky to Sadie Holcomb and the late Eddie R. Moore. He was also proceeded in death by Sandy Moore and son Thomas Moore.

Survivors include his mother, Sadie Jones of West Union; daughter Manna Zornes and Steve of West Union; son, Jamie Moore and Lydia of Georgetown, Kentucky; three sisters, Bessie Moore of Lynchburg, Sharon Doss of Wilmington and Jennifer Oaks and Jerry of Franklin; two brothers, Terry Moore and Marla of Versailles, Kentucky and Bobby Moore and Diane of Cherry Fork; eight grandchildren, Dustin Stacy, Isaac Moore, Kaedance Zornes, Olivia Moore, Kylynn Zornes, Levi Moore, Drake Walker and Scarlett Moore.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.