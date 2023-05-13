By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The annual North Adams Lady Devils Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 12-14 in the NAHS gymnasium.

The camp is for girls entering kindergarten- 8th grade for the 2023-24 school year and will run from 9 a.m.- noon each day. The camp fee will be $40 and include a camp t-shirt.

The camp will be headed by Ohio’s Division III Coach of the Year Rob Davis and his staff along with many of the North Adams high school players.

The camp will focus on basketball fundamentals as well as contests and prizes to be awarded.