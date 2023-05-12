Roland D. Johnson, 87 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Adams County Manor in West Union.

Roland was born on January 5, 1936 in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Nation E and Dorothy (Elenberger) Johnson. After serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, he worked as a telephone lineman for General Telephone. Roland enjoyed spending his free time farming and working with his Hereford cows and chickens. What he loved the most was when his great-grand girls came to visit.

In addition to his parents, Roland was preceded in death by both his first wife, Barbara (Suffron) Johnson and his second wife, Betty (Kline) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy, Jimmy (Hunky), Calvin, Wayne, Sammy, and Vaughn (Bucky) Johnson; and by his sister, Loretta Wesley.

Roland is survived by his daughter, Holly Johnson of Seaman; his sisters, Nina (Dick) Angelino of Oakwood and Nancy (Bob) DeMint of Peebles. He will be missed by his grandsons, Cory (Courtney) Kirker and Casey (Vanessa) Kirker, and his six great-granddaughters, Riley, Layla, Rinn, Reese, Mila, and Aria.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The burial will follow, in Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Roland’s name to the Seaman American Legion, Post 633, 17825 State Route 247, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.