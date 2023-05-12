Press Release

Scioto County Republican Justin Pizzulli has been sworn in to fill the unexpired term for the 90th House District seat, which was previously held by Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester).

Baldridge recently stepped down after being appointed Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve my community in the Ohio House,” Pizzulli said. “I am passionate about delivering for our community, protecting our rights, and expanding investing in economic opportunity. I look forward to proving myself to my constituents as I work tirelessly to represent them at the Statehouse.”

Pizzulli is a Realtor with Real Estate Gallery in the Ironton and Wheelersburg areas and has more than 12 years of experience as a real estate agent. He has also worked as a commercial freight-train conductor for almost two years. Pizzulli earned his bachelor’s degree from Shawnee State University and a Master of Science degree from Marshall University.

He has been a resident of the 90th House District for nearly his entire life, where he has been active in the community serving as a committee member of the Scioto County Republican Party, a volunteer for the new school bond levy for Green Township High School, a Salvation Army bell ringer, an event planner for the Rotary Club and an active member of the NRA of Scioto County.