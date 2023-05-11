By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Winding down their regular season action for 2023, the Peebles Indians varsity baseball squad split a pair of non-conference games earlier this week to leave their overall season record at 9-6, with sectional tourney play to begin next week.

On Monday, May 8, the Tribe were on their home field, hosting the Greenfield McClain Tigers out of the Frontier Conference. The game turned out to be a late season slugfest, with a seven-run fifth inning leading the host Indians to a 10-9 victory.

The Indians trailed 6-3 going into the decisive bottom of the fifth, and their first run of the frame came when Cory Reed was hit by a pitch and later scored on a Greenfield error. A base hit by Zane Porter brought home the second run and later a two-run single by Garrett Shiveley gave Peebles the lead at 7-6.

The next hitter was Brandon Rayburn and he slapped a two-bagger to left to bring home a pair of run to give the home team a three-run lead. Rayburn came home on a base hit by Reed and quickly the Indians had gone in front 10-6. The Tigers rallied with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh off of Peebles reliever Nathaniel Cummings but left the go-ahead runs on base as a line drive to the glove of Peebles second baseman Evan Day was the final out in a one-run Indians victory.

The Indians had six hits in the win, all by different players, and Cummings got the win.

On Wednesday, the Tribe made the trip to Piketon High School to battle the Redstreaks in another non-conference affair and runs were more at a premium. Trailing 2-1, the Redstreaks rallied for two in the fifth and one in the sixth to come-from-behind and claim a 4-2 win.

The Indians scored their first run in the top half of the first when Gage Grooms singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single to right by Zane Porter. The second and final Peebles run came in the top of the third and it was the same duo to produce. With two outs, Grooms reached on an error and came home on a double to center by Porter.

Though they only managed two run, the Indians banged out 10 hits in the loss, three of them coming from the bat of Zane Porter, with seven of his teammates getting one base knock apiece. Ethan Beekman went 4 1/2 innings on the mound, allowing four hits and two earned run, but was tagged with the loss.

Coach Kenny Dick and his squad ended this week making up games in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, traveling to West Union on Thursday and then hosting Fayetteville on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Division III sectional tournament play begins for the Indians on Thursday, May 18 when they travel to Ironton for a sectional final battle.