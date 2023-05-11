WUHS presents “SpongeBob the Musical”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” SpongeBob SquarePants! Absorbent and yellow and porous is he – SpongeBob SquarePants!” And for several performances, SpongeBob was live and onstage with the West Union High School Performing Arts Department.

Directors Dakota Nehus, Carl Schneider and Aaron VanPelt led the department in their 38th stage production – “SpongeBob the Musical”. A well-casted crew delivered a delightful evening in Bikini Bottom to share with audience members of all ages. Adding to the show’s theme were the concessions, which offered fun food and snacks like Krusty Krab Pizza, Pearl’s Poppin’ Popcorn, and Krabby Patties.

“SpongeBob the Musical” finds SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom in a perilous situation with impending doom as they await a devastating volcanic eruption. True to the animated series, SpongeBob shines with a positive attitude through the endearing performance of senior Tori DeMeyer. SpongeBob’s sidekick, Patrick Star, played by junior Matthew Griffis, is hilariously hungry and totally oblivious. Sandy Cheeks, portrayed by senior Makenna Armstrong, makes the ideal “sea” mammal to be thrown in the mix. Together they set out to save the residents of Bikini Bottom but not without the interruption and antics of Sheldon J. Plankton (junior Landen Kouns), whose hoverboard skills were impressive, and his believable robot girlfriend Karen the Computer (sophomore Sadie Armstrong).

Of course, there are no Krabby Patties without Mr. Eugene H. Krabs, played by senior comical yet “Krabby” Baylee Bellamy and Pearl Krabs, junior Makinlee Stevenson, whose “Bikini Bottom Bandshell” number rocked the house. Junior Brandt Seaman did an excellent job of portraying Squidward Q. Tentacles while excellently maneuvering his extra tentacles in his “I’m Not a Loser” performance.

Rounding out the cast was Mandy Armstrong, Kyra Akers, Zeke Akers, Lydia Armstrong, TJ Armstrong, Nevaeh Baldwin, Kim Bennington, Airowyn Blanton, Clare Cox, Kiley Brewer, Drew Creamer, Jaylee Crum, James Davis, Geneva DeMint, Carol DeMeyer, Ally Fooce, Kaylynn Foster, Kara Fuchs, Jennifer Griffis, Samuel Griffs, Brody Grooms, Jocelyn Hall, Sawyer Hayslip, Aubree Hoop, Mischa Mischa Lawhun, Ben Kreml, Ma’ry’e Kinhalt, Kelsey Mack, Nina McCann, Makenna McClanahan, Brentin Moman, Marci Nehus, Klowey Poor, Zowey Poor, Violet Randolph, Savannah Riley, Gavin Rowe, Mike Roades, Miley Smith, Samson Strong, Madalyn Swayne, Makenna Taylor, Shane Taylor, Bryce Thatcher, Evan Thompson, Kyrah Weir, Lilly Wooten, Owen Yeager, Josh Chitwood, AJ Cooper, Timothy Snider, Samson Strong, and Alicia Sowards.

The stage crew featured Stage Manager Chesnee Ayres, Light Designer AJ Cooper, Assistant Sound Designer Josh Chitwood, and Sound Designer Hunter Davis. The set design crew included Carol DeMeyer, Kelsea McClanahan, Alexia Zimmerman, Morgan Adamson, and Ben Kreml. Props and costumes were provided by Carol DeMeyer, Lily Randolph, and her parents. The spotlight crew was Ethan Thompson, Parker Spires, and Zaylie Pettit. The Pit Ensemble included Nancy Schneider, Sarah Meyer, Dakota Nehus, Ben Rothwell, Alexia Zimmerman, Tristine Newman, Aaron VanPelt, Makayla Setty, Ben Kreml, Lily Randolph, James Davis, Tom Wuest, and Robert Thomas. Lauren Grooms, Lucy Watkins, Madelyn Swayne, Morgan Adamson, and Aaron McCann were stagehands. Other directors and staff were Alicia Sowards, Timothy Snider, Nancy Schneider, Coal McClanahan, Kelsea McClanahan, Carol DeMeyer, Marci Nehus, Jennifer Griffis, and Sarene Bellamy.

In the end, good wins over evil, and the town is saved by the trio of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy, and SpongeBob proves that he’s (she’s) not just a simple sponge. “If nautical nonsense is something you wish,” – I hope this musical isn’t something you missed!