Press Release

Alyssa Mays of Winchester, Ohio, was one of 23 students inducted into Marietta College’s chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, a national honor society for first-generation students.

Mays is a graduate of North Adams High School and is majoring in Biology and Neuroscience at Marietta College.

Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, was founded on March 24, 2018, at Moravian College (now Moravian University) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

