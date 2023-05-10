News Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation recently awarded the Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship to Megan Black. Megan will be attending Southern State Community College this fall majoring in Nursing with the long-term goal of furthering her education to get her BSN with the objective to become a CRNA. In preparation for her academic career, Megan is currently employed at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

The Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship is a $1,000 award for students attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship honors Dr. Ashley, who joined the Medical Staff at Adams County Hospital in 1974 and served in a number of health care capacities but was best known as the Emergency/Outpatient Director for ACRMC; the Health Commissioner for Adams County; and the Medical Director for Adams County Emergency Services and EAST Ambulance EMC Service. Dr. Ashley touched the lives of thousands of people and the community was stunned when he unexpectedly passed away the evening of May 5th, 2016.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 25 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $43,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of directors