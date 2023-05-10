Submitted by Nina McCann

The East Tiffin Aggies held their fourth meeting of the year on April 20 at 6 p.m. at the West Union High School in the round room. Upcoming dates were discussed for those who need to attend any of these.

The final quality assurance date will be on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. This is required for any 4-H member who plans to show any animal at the 2023 Adams County Fair. After this date there will be online quality assurance training with a fee of $12. Qua;ity Assurance must be completed at least 45 days prior to the start of the fair. May 1 is the market hog registration deadline for any member wishing to show a hog. Chick and duck pickup will be May 24 from 4 – 5 p.m. for members who have preordered chicks or ducks. This date could change pending availability. May 1 will also be the deadline for the Born and Bread show. Those forms must be turned into the extension office.

May 6 is a large animal tag-in. Feeder calves will be tagged in from 8 a.m. – moon Market goat tag-in will be from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Market lambs will be tagged in from 10 – 11 a.m.

Skillathon is required for members who are showing any animal. Skillathon will be held on May 9 and 10 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.. On May 9 there will be an optional market hog weigh-in at the fairgrounds from 7 – 8 p.m.

Kids College will be at Roosevelt Lake on April 29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4-H camp will last three days. It will be held on June 5-8. There are scholarships available for those who want to apply. Kids who are not in 4-H but would like to attend will be able to with an extra fee.

A gentle warning was issued to those who have attended two or less meetings and must attend at least five in order to receive their fair pass. They were encouraged to attend the last few meetings. The next meeting will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Adams County Historical Society. This is our Community Service Day. Members are encouraged to attend and bring any gardening tools they have including gloves, hoes, shovels, and a broom to sweep out the cabins. Any perennials they may have also could be brought and shared on this day. Club memberss will be cleaning up the flower beds, planting flowers, and putting down mulch. Members are encouraged to bring flowers, preferably perennials.

On Thursday, May 25 the Aggies will be having their sixth meeting at Shade Tree Park in the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, June 25 there will be another meeting at Shade Tree park at 6 p.m. After this meeting members will eat pizza and go swimming afterwards. Fair booth setup will be on Friday, July 7.

During the April meeting. Eli McCann, Health and Safety Officer, showed how to make an origami bookmark and encouraged all to read to keep their minds sharp. Granger Rhonemus gave his Environmental Report on how to protect yourself from ticks, all the different types, and the danger that they can bring to your health.

Demonstrations at the April meeting included Lylah Adams, Corbin Felts, Cody Ramsey, Brycen Justice and Haley Brannock. Lylah Adams showed us a technique for painting and let the group see some of one that she had done. Corbin Felts told us about Leg Calve Perthes and his experience with it. Cody Ramsey showed the club how to tie a tie. Brycen Justice showed us some of his different turkey calls and how to use them. Hailey Brannock told the group about her experience in Derbies and showed us her trophy from her first win.

Demonstrations at the next meeting on May 25 will be Ryleigh Gustin, Wyatt Gustin, Paisley Moore, Taylor Moore, Estelle Parks, Jaydon Recker, Madelyn Recker, Emerson Demint and Paisley Lee.