Donald W. Crites, 62 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Donald was born on October 28, 1960 in Lebanon, Ohio, the son of Christopher “Carroll” and the late Lois (Barot) Crites. After serving his country in the United States Army, he worked in construction.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Crites. He is survived by his father, Christopher “Carroll” Crites of Seaman; his brother, Jeffrey (Christy) Crites of Hillsboro; and his sisters, Helen (Richard) Glen, of Seaman, Joyce Becker of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Pam (David) Chandler of Russellville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery-Symmes Township in Cincinnati.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.