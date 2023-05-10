Candace Sue Smitley, age 61 of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday morning May 6, 2023 at her home. She was born November 21, 1961 in Dover, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Kenneth and Winnona Ann (Stull) Smitley.

A 1981 graduate of Indian Valley North High School, she had worked at Walmart in Hillsboro. She had attended the Flame of the Pentecost Bethel Chapel and most recently was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ.

Candace is survived by two children, Josh (Dorothy) Smitley of Portmouth and Lisa (Josh) Mahan of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Shannae Hall of West Union, Jeremiah Jones, Jordyn Jones and Liam Mahan, all of Hillsboro, Serenity Smitley of Portsmouth and McKynlee Mahan of Hillsboro; a great grandchild, Liam Hall of West Union; six siblings, Tim (Nancy) Smitley of New Philadelphia, Kim (Barb) Smitley and Kathy (Tim) Scopel, both of Dover, Kenneth Smitley of New Philadephia, Clifford Smitley of Stone Creek and Donna Cohen of Mineral City; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Sites; and a brother, William Smitley.

The family would like to thank Sandy Francis and Community Care Hospice for their wonderful care, as well as family, friends, and church family for their loving support.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Fairview Church of Christ. Don Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hamer Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.