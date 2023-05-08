In their Monday, May 8 meeting, the Adams County Commissioners approved the hiring of Paul Worley as the county’s new Director of Economic Development.

Worley is a former Adams County Commissioner and will officially begin his new duties on Monday, May 22.

Worley will have big shoes to fill, replacing Holly Johnson, who resigned the Director’s position last week after a very successful tenure.

Look for a more complete report on the hiring in a future edition of The People’s Defender.