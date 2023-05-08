News Release

May is here, and so is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Adams County Regional Medical Center’s (ACRMC) Senior Life Solutions in spreading awareness and breaking down the stigma surrounding mental illness. ACRMC invites you to Look Around and Look Within to learn about how your surroundings can impact mental health. Take a moment to consider these questions: Where do you live? Do you feel safe? Do you have access to health care and grocery stores? Does your environment support you both physically and mentally?

Where a person is born, lives learns, works, plays, and gathers, as well as their economic stability and social connections, are part of what is called social determinants of health (SDOH). The more these factors work in favor of an individual means they are more likely to have better mental well-being. However, when it seems like the world is working against them, their mental health can suffer.

“Despite the fact that many aspects of your environment are beyond your control, there are steps you can take to improve your environment and protect your well-being,” said Kelle Winkle, MSN, RN program director of Adams County Regional Medical Center’s Senior Life Solutions.

Mental Health America has a few suggestions on how to do just that.

• Work toward securing safe and stable housing: This can be challenging due to finances, age and other reasons, but there are a few things one can try, such as reaching out to state/local agencies to secure housing, removing safety hazards in the home, or finding another space (such as a community center or friend’s home.

• Focus on one’s home: Consider keeping the space tidy, sleep-friendly, and well-ventilated. Surround oneself with items that help them feel calm and positive.

• Create bonds with one’s neighborhood and community: Get to know the people living close, join or start neighbors-helping-neighbors groups, and support local businesses to challenge gentrification.

• Connect with nature: Hike in a forest, sit in a city park, bring a plant inside, or keep the shades open to absorb natural light.

The world around us can be both positive and negative – bringing joy and sadness, hope and anxiety. Learn more with Mental Health America’s 2023 Mental Health Month toolkit, which provides free, practical resources, such as how an individual’s environment impacts their mental health, suggestions for making changes to improve and maintain mental well-being, and how to seek help for mental health challenges. Go to mhanational.org/may to learn more.

Individuals taking steps to improve their surroundings but are still struggling with their mental health may be experiencing signs of a mental health condition. It is encouraged that they connect with their healthcare provider or reach out to a member of the team for assistance.

ACRMC’s Senior Life Solutions is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. If an individual or someone they know is struggling with a decline in their mental health, the program is available to help. Whether through their program or another service, the team works to identify and address the emotional needs of those in the community and provide support.

For more information please call (937) 386-3900 or visit acrmc.com/senior-life-solutions.