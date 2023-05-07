Submitted News

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce that following an Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities accreditation review, the board received the highest rating.

DD reviews focus on areas of Early Intervention, Waiver Administration, Policies and Procedures, Employment First, Personnel, Board Member Training, Major Unusual Incidents (Abuse and Neglect) and many other Medicaid compliance areas.

The review team was very impressed with the agencies new location in The Precinct, the accessibility to the community, and the soon to open Precinct Cafe and Coffee Shop that will support individuals with disabilities that choose Employment First.

For more information on the Adams County Board of DD, please emailthe Superintendent at l.lafferty@adamscbdd.org.