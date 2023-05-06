(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

The Village of Locust Grove was founded in 1834 by Urban W. Cannon. The new town was platted around Cannon’s tavern and inn he had constructed in 1830 on Zane’s Trace. According to one source, “Cannon’s hotel was a noted pointed on the line from Maysville, Kentucky to Zanesville, Ohio and General (Andrew) Jackson, more than once, received the hospitalities of this house on his way to and from the Nation’s Capital.”

The first store kept in Locust Grove was owned by Levin Cannon, brother to Urban. Levin Cannon’s wife was Lydia Jane Cockerill, daughter or General Daniel Cockerill of near Mt. Leigh in Scott Township You will remember we wrote about Daniel Cockerill a few weeks ago. Levin and Lydia Jane ended up buying several of Urban’s lots in Locust Grove, probably as in investment. One of those lots, number 34, they sold in 1848 to W.F. Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick immediately commenced construction of a two story frame house which he more than likely occupied before the end of the year. Evidently seeking greener pastures, Kirkpatrick sold his new home in 1852 and moved to Wayne Township. During the next 13 years, the Kirkpatrick home passed through hands of four different owners. It was then purchased in August, 1865 by David Shafer Eylar.

David S. Eylar was the son of Judge Joseph Eylar. This means he was a brother in law to General Joseph Cockerill of West Union and an uncle to Joseph W. Eylar, founder of the Defender. David was married to Martha Cannon who was quite probable a niece to Levin and Lydia Jane Cockerill Cannon. (One big happy family, right?)

Eylar learned the trade of tanner and practiced that profession in Locust Grove from 1852 to 1857. While serving as County Sheriff from 1857 to 1860, he made his home in West Union. Moving back to “The Grove” in 1860, he and Martha apparently rented and operated the old Cannon Hotel for the next five years. Deciding to own their own establishment, they bought the Kirkpatrick home and enlarged it by adding a north wing and a large kitchen on the rear. Naming it the “Grove House”, David Eylar entertained guests in this structure until his death 21 years later. His widow continued to live in the old home for a number of years afterward but did not continue operating it as a hotel. The Eylar hotel stands yet today 133 years after its construction, but has been unoccupied for many years. The old kitchen addition on the rear is presently being dismantled but we understand the main part of the building is to be saved.