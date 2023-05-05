May is Mental Health Awareness Month

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Walking around Kroger today, I felt an odd sadness watching people. Many folks were in a hurry piling a few things in their arms and rushing to the self-checkout. An older woman sat in her motorized shopping cart, waiting for a ride beside the store’s automatic door. She looked cold, and her arms were bruised. A little boy’s gaze caught mine as I approached the register. I heard him tell his mom, “I’m sorry,” and I wondered why he was apologizing. She seemed annoyed and hurried like so many others. Each of these people has a story I’ll never know. Some are probably silently suffering and too afraid to share what they don’t understand or can’t control.

I knew I’d be writing about mental health awareness for the weekend paper, as May is the month set aside for mindfulness of the many who experience mental health conditions. Undoubtedly, hundreds of people doing ordinary daily activities – like grocery shopping – are dealing with a mental health disorder. It’s all around us and inside many of us. We must do what we can to educate and support our communities to erase the negative stigma associated with mental health issues.

“This year, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with the More Than Enough campaign. It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the inherent value we each hold — no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background, or ability. We want every person out there to know that if all you did was wake up today, that’s more than enough. No matter what, you are inherently worthy of more than enough life, love,and healing. Showing up just as you are, for yourself and the people around you is more than enough.” (Nami.org)

Too many misconceptions about mental health conditions cause people to walk away from treatment options. Some people need to realize what treatment is available. Each of us is more than enough and can be a part of making others aware. If we start a conversation and use the platforms presented, we can promote an understanding of symptoms, treatment, and the importance of negating destructive stigmas.