“He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.” Ecclesiastes 3:11

Today we live in a throw-away culture. If we didn’t get the right picture, we delete it for a better one. If our marriage isn’t pleasing us, we end it and move on to another. If the sonograms don’t come out as 100% normal, we terminate the pregnancy. We think, our lives are so messed up, we should just end them. We are bombarded by ‘perfection’ and are told we can’t be vulnerable, we can’t be real, because nobody wants that.

My puppy who I got days before Christmas reminded me of the importance of accepting and loving unconditionally the imperfect, the vulnerable. No one is perfect therefore we all need grace. We all need to be met where we are. My puppy has been confirmed to have a visual impairment. That explains some things. As I sat there petting him in the vet’s office waiting for some other results, I thought how blessed I was to have this adorable puppy entrusted to me to teach me more about loving unconditionally.

A few years ago, I wrote about Kintsugi. I love the applicability to our spiritual walk and think it bears repeating. Connie Deng wrote this snippet on Britannica. Com, “Kintsugi, (Japanese: “golden joinery”) also called kintsukuroi, traditional Japanese technique of repairing ceramics with lacquer and a metal powder that is usually made from gold or silver. The centuries-old practice is often used to mend treasured objects by beautifying the cracks, which serve as a visual record of the object’s history”.

To defy this throw-away mentality, we must embrace honesty and vulnerability, and refrain from judgment and gossip to foster unconditional love both in ourselves and in others. We all have pasts that need forgiveness and forgottenness. We all have limitations or hangups that could hinder relationships or growth today. We all have preconceived ideas that get dashed at times. But it’s in the valleys, through the hurts, and after the trials that the beauty of resilience, grace, forgiveness, submission, and hope come, if we let it.

I tell my students, we will fall off the bike. What matters is that we choose to get back up and ride that bike again. Life won’t let us glide by unscathed. There will be things that rattle us, bend us, and shatter us, but we have a kind potter that is highly skilled at making the broken beautiful again.

After all, the potter made us from the start. He had his masterpiece in mind from creation. He is just waiting to apply the golden joints to our broken pieces. No stronger

connections will be made than those forged out of sincerity and transparency regarding the things in life that have transformed us.

The world needs more relationship. The world needs more kindness. The world needs more love. The world needs more Jesus. That starts with you and me choosing to love and only love. Not to listen and tell others, but to be a safe place and a comfortable place and a God-honoring place. I don’t know anything about Cici B, but I loved this quote by her, “Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.” Be real and be kind. Be invested and be prayerful and be joyful for others. Be a listening ear and a life-giving tongue. We need each other to appreciate the golden joints God have place in our lives.

“[Love] It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.” 1 Corinthians 13:5