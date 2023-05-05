Alexander G. McNutt’s Little Brother

As we begin this week’s story, let me review just a bit. We have been exploring the McNutt family of Rockbridge County, Virginia. Rebecca Anderson (McNutt) McCorkle Glasgow was the mother of Ann Glasgow and the aunt, of Joseph Glasgow. Robert Glasgow a Revolutionary War veteran, his son, Joseph and niece and daughter-in-law, Ann Glasgow came to Adams County, Ohio circa 1806, settling near Tranquility. Robert Glasgow was the older brother of Rebecca McNutt’s (second) husband, Arthur Glasgow. Robert had pleaded with Arthur and Rebecca to come to the Ohio Valley with the rest of the family, but the decision to leave the Shenandoah Valley was never made. Rebecca Glasgow’s maiden name was McNutt and her brother was Alexander McNutt. Alexander was married to Rachel Grigsby and together they had 13 children. Their plantation home “Tuscan Villa” laid just east of Lexington. In 1812, Alexander died of pneumonia, leaving Rachel six month pregnant with 12 children to raise and a plantation to run.

Alexander Gallatin McNutt the seventh child of Alexander and Rachel McNutt had left Virginia in the early 1820’s to set up a law practice in Mississippi. This is the same Alexander that may have had a hand in the murder of his friend and partner, Joel Cameron. Just to jog your memory, this same Alexander was also a first cousin to Ann Glasgow who made her home near Tranquility.

Joseph Porter McNutt, Alexander G. McNutt’s little brother and Alexander and Rachel McNutt’s eleventh child, was born on Sep. 27, 1808. He had attended Washington College and graduated with a law degree in 1827. He soon joined his brother, Alexander in Mississippi, where they went into law practice together.

In 1833, the same year that Joel Cameron was murdered, Joseph became sick with the fever. The doctors were called and for a time it seems everything was going well but suddenly he took a turn for the worst and died on June 27, 1833. The following is a letter written and sent by Alexander G. McNutt to his mother, Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

My Dear Mother:

Joseph died of cholera a few minutes hence. He was taken sick of fever 10 days ago, and the doctors thought him out him out of danger before yesterday. But the disease changed to cholera night before last. He was attended by three physicians but all in vain. His last words were, “Gallatin, I’m going to die. I want Benjamin to have my little property during his life, and then it is to go to Sally. Say to my mother and sisters that my last thoughts were of them. Take good care of me while I am in this world; God will take good care of me in the next. Farewell,

I cannot write more.

Your son,

A. G. McNutt

(Alexander Gallatin McNutt)

Benjamin and Sally were Joseph’s younger brother and sister. Benjamin McNutt was born Aug. 6, 1810. He studied medicine in Philadelphia and later moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1835, he was shipwrecked when the brig “Vigne” in which he was traveling went down off the coast of Mexico and he drowned. All those on board perished. Sarah “Sally” Alexandra McNutt, the youngest child of Alexander and Rachel McNutt was born Jun. 15, 1812. In 1836, she married Ferdinand Sims, a lawyer in Vicksburg, Mississippi. They moved to Galveston, Texas, where she died Dec. 15, 1858, at the age of 46. They had three children.