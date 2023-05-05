By Julia McCane-Knox

Prepare young minds for kindergarten at Storytime! Children learn through entertaining and interactive stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages 5 and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Pet Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the rhyme “It’s Fun to Have a Pet,” color a Pet Coloring Page, play Guess the Pet, and listen to “The Pets You Get!” by Adrian Reynolds.

Monkey Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 10 at 11 a.m, at the Peebles Library. We will sing and dance to “Phonercise,” make a Paper Bag Monkey Puppet, and listen to “Little Monkey Calms Down” by Michael Dahl.

Jungle Storytime will be on Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Animal Song,” create Playdough and Animal Print Stamps, and listen to “Over in the Jungle” by Marianne Berkes.

Owl Storytime will be on Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create an Owl Card Craft, and listen to “Little Owl’s Night” by Divya Srinivasan.

Explore art in the library during our After School Programs! Color Zentangles from Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Create Clothespin Butterflies from Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Peebles Library.

Create Handprint Flower Cards from Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Additionally, participate in Rainforest Bingo on Thursday, May 11 from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Join us for our Teen Program on Thursday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library. In this program, teens will share ideas for Teen Library Programs and will vote on those ideas, creating programs for teens by teens.

Delve into Hammer Art during our next Imagination Lab Program on Friday, May 12 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library. In addition, create art using various mediums to make anything imaginable at our Craft Smorgasbord Program, on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the West Union Library.

Guess that Book will run through the month of May at the North Adams Library. For each week, we will post a book quote in the library. Participants can submit guesses for the quoted book of the week, and the person with the correct guess will win a prize! If there are multiple correct guesses, a random drawing will take place to choose the winner. A new winner will be chosen each week, so stop back in the library to submit a new guess. Participants have a limit of one guess per week.

Feeling hungry? Ask for a snack at the front desk! Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.