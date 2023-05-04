By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Perhaps the most exciting games of the season for the West Union Lady Dragons softball squad took place on Wednesday, May 3 as the Lady Dragons hosted the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans. There’s nothing more exciting that a walk-off win and the Lady Dragons pulled that off in a big way.

Trailing 9-5 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, West Union exploded for five runs the final two coming home on a walk-off triple off the bat of senior Carly Leonard to give the Lady Dragons the thrilling 10-9 victory, their third win of the spring.

The West Union lineup has some big bats and that was certainly evident on Wednesday as the home team pounded out 20 hits with every girl in the lineup collecting at least one base knock, paced by a 4 for 4 day from senior Audrey Weakley.

The Lady Dragons got the scoring started early in the win over East, getting a two-run single from Lily Reed in their half of the first inning. Sara Boldman got the starting nod in the center circle for West Union and after throwing two scoreless innings, the Lady Tartans got to her for a three-spot in the top of the third to take a one-run lead.

East added three more in the top of the fourth to drive Boldman out and bring Reed in to relieve. In the bottom of the fourth, the home team answered with two runs, getting run-scoring hits from Weakley and Leonard.

Back came the Lady Tartans to add a pair in the top of the fifth, answered by one from the Lady Dragons in the bottom of the sixth, Jaylynn Mason reaching on a base hit and coming around to score on a three-base hit by Boldman to make it 8-5 East.

After the visitors added one more to their lead in the top half of the seventh, the Lady Dragons came to the dish needing four runs to tie and they one-upped that.

Kenzie Stout led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit followed by an infield hit by Olivia Lewis. Both of those base runners came home when Reed blasted a three-bagger to center, making it 9-7. Kenedi Williams drew a walk and a surprise bunt single by Weakley brought Reed across to make it a one-run game, with the winning runs on base, Those winning runs came around to score in the most exciting way when Leonard launched a triple to center, scoring Williams and Weakley with the tying and winning runs.

The non-conference win improved the Lady Dragons to 3-12 overall with the regular season winding down and tournament play approaching, where the hard-hitting West Union lineup could certainly be a dangerous opponent.

Sciotoville East

003 320 1 —9

West Union

200 201 5 —10

West Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI):

Boldman 4-1-2-1

Ford 4-0-1-0

Stout 4-2-3-0

Lewis 4-1-2-0

Reed 3-1-3-3

Williams 3-2-1-0

Weakley 4-2-4-2

Leonard 4-0-2-3

Mason 3-1-2-0

W. Union Pitching:

Boldman 3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Reed (W) 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB