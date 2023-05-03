Marsha M. Stegmoyer, 75 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Marsha was born on September 21, 1947, in Madison, Indiana, the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Dugan) Mefford. Marsha attended the Peebles Church of God. Marsha was a retired teacher. She was a member of the Adams County Retired Teachers and the Ohio Education Association, as well as the Peebles Alumni Association.

In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Ann Mefford. Marsha is survived by her sons, Sam (Sarah) McCoy of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and JR (Rachael) Stegmoyer of Crittenden, Kentucky; as well as her sister, Sandra (Bob) Copley of Peebles. Marsha will be missed by her five grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Church of God. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.