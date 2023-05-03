By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After spending two seasons with the Western Carolina Catamounts women’s basketball program, former Peebles standout Jacey Justice entered the transfer portal and has signed on with the Valdosta State University Blazers. If that sounds familiar, VSU also was the final college basketball home for her two older brothers, Blake and Beau Justice and now the school will hit the Justice trifecta with the third Justice on a roster.

As local hardwood fans are well aware, Jacey Justice is the all-time leading scorer in Peebles basketball history (boys and girls) as well as the all-time leading scorer in the history of Adams County basketball, accumulating well over 2,000 points in her high school career. In the 2-22-23 season at Western Carolina, Justice appeared in 28 games with three starts, averaging 11.4 minutes and 2.3 points per game.

“Western Carolina was a beautiful place, the campus and the mountains,” Jacey told The Defender. “There were a lot of good things and bad things, and the team was certainly one of the good. I really enjoyed meeting new people and all sharing the same love for the game. But at the end of the day to me it mattered about winning and we just weren’t getting it done there. I just truly didn’t fit in the system that Western Carolina had. I’m ready to win and expand my game.”

“The first place that came to mind when I hit the portal was Valdosta State. I remember when I used to go to my brother’s games there that the atmosphere and competitiveness was something that I was needing. The coaching staff at Valdosta is ready to go out and get a championship and they have welcomed me with open arms. My family being down here also had a huge impact. Valdosta has always felt like my second home and when I made this decision I just knew.”

“I expect a leadership role at VSU,” Jacey continued. “I want to push the team to their best every day and bring a certain energy to the court.”

Valdosta State women’s basketball coach Deandra Schirmer also commented on the arrival of another Justice.

“The Justice family has along history of basketball success here at Valdosta State,” said Schirmer. “Jacey will definitely add to that legacy and we look for her to build her own. She is the ultimate competitor and we know she will be an integral part of our push for another championship season. Jacey is a very skilled player who is a threat to score at all times and she will be a perfect fit for our up tempo system and we can’t wait to see all the things she will accomplish here.”

Valdosta State, located in Valdosta,Georgia, is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Gulf South Conference.