By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The North Adams High School volleyball program will be hosting a youth volleyball camp on May 22, 23 and 25 from 6-8 p.m. each evening. The camp is open to girls who will be entering grades 4-8 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The camp fee will be $35 per camper with the camp t-shirt included.

NAHS Varsity volleyball coach Katie Ragan and JV coach Rob Mead, will conduct the camp with an emphasis on volleyball instruction and game play. North Adams high school players will be assisting with the camp. The goal is for the camp to be an instructional and fun introduction to volleyball.

Checks need to be made out to the North Adams Athletic Boosters. In order to guarantee a shirt at the camp, registrations are due to Katie Ragan at North Adams High School by Friday, May 5.