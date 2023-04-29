(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

Joseph Wilkins Eylar was born in the spring of 1847, the son of John Eylar and Anna Wilkins Eylar was a brother to Ruth Eylar Cockerill making Joseph W. a first cousin to John A. Cockerill, our subject of last week’s column. Like his cousin, John, Joseph displayed an interest in newspaper work at age 13 and found a job on the DEMOCRATIC UNION in 1860 in West Union. When the Civil War broke out the following year, he managed to travel to the battlefields with his father who was working as a teamster under the Supply and Commissary Department of the Union Army. After a short time working as a forage master, he was selected to run messages to and from General Ambrose E. Burnside during that officer’s miliary campaigns in Tennessee. Joseph also accompanied General Sherman’s army as far as Atlanta before returning home to West Union.

He again commenced work at the Democratic Union let stayed for only a few months before moving to Fayette County where he worked in a hub and spoke factory. Upon his return to Adams County in 1865 he discovered that the Democratic Union had ceased operations leaving the Democratic party without a newspaper to tout its ideals and to harass the Republican West Union Scion. Upon investigating the situation Eylar learned he could by the press and type of the Democratic Union on say terms. After consulting with his mother on the subject, Joseph decided to take the plunge and start publishing his own democratic newspaper. With his brother, Oliver, he managed to raise $100 of the total $1,100 purchase price by canvassing the county on foot raising subscriptions primarily among Democrats. Joseph’s mother, the well educated daughter of West Union attorney Daniel Wilkins, was given the honor of naming her 18 year old son’s new weekly newspaper. In case you have not guessed by now, she named it, The People’s Defender.

The fledgling Defender was a financial success from the beginning and Eylar was able to pay off his indebtedness within a year. During that first year Joseph and Oliver did all the work on the paper, many times eating and sleeping in the office. Oliver became a full partner in the paper in 1867 and was such until 1876 when he accepted a position on the Dallas Daily Herald and moved to Texas. Joseph owned and edited the Defender until 1890 when he sold it to Edward A. Crawford. Joseph moved to Georgetown in neighboring Brown County where he owned and edited the News Democrat until his death in 1906.

Edward Crawford edited the Defender for 25 years. It was during that time he bought out the Democratic Index, another Democrat newspaper that had been founded in West Union in 1889 by Daniel P. W. Eylar, younger brother to Joseph and Oliver. Apparently, printer’s ink was mingled with the blood of the Eylars. The merger of the not so popular index with the Defender occurred in 1897.

Ownership of the Defender again shifted to the Eylar family when it was purchased in 1915 by William Allen Eylar, son of the paper’s founder. William edited the paper for only four years before he moved to Columbus to accept a position as state printer. He maintained ownership of the Defender however and left it in the capable hands of his manager, Bill Havens. Havens ably edited the newspaper until his death in 1933. At that time Tom Eylar, son of William, became the third generation of the Eylar family to edit the Defender. Tom had the distinction of editing the Defender for a longer period of time than anyone else, a noteworthy 36 years ending in 1969 upon his death. The editorship of the Defender was then assumed by Eylar’s son in law; Herbert H. Lax who continued to fill that role today. Her is only the sixth individual to fill the position of editor since the found of the Defender 115 years ago.